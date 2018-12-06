Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

A report has revealed the helicopter crash which killed Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four other people was caused by a loose pin in the tail rotor control system.

Three Premier League clubs have suffered injury setbacks - but find out who will be missing in the weeks ahead for Liverpool, West Ham and Bournemouth.

Hear how Ralph Hasenhuttl hopes to make his name as Southampton's new manager - and who wants to replace Paul Clement as Reading's after he was sacked.

In boxing, Eddie Hearn gives an update on Anthony Joshua's hopes for 2019, while Kell Brook's got a message for Amir Khan as their impasse goes on.

