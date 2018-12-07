Sky Sports Fantasy Football transfer tips: Salah, Kane and Aubameyang battle it out

As we head into Gameweek 18, 2016/17 Sky Sports Fantasy Football Champion Dan Cox highlights five players for you to consider for your fantasy XI this week.

After a busy festive schedule last week with 20 games we are back to a 10-match fixture list this week, which should be a bit easier to navigate. However with the games coming thick and fast, squad rotation could again scupper the best laid plans.

Mohamed Salah- £12.9m

The action kicks off on Saturday with Bournemouth vs Liverpool, live on Sky Sports. Jurgen Klopp's side travel to the Vitality Stadium and as always, I think Mohamed Salah (£12.9m) will be a very popular captaincy choice. The only thing to bear in mind is the must-win champions league game in midweek. That may hinder team selection this weekend, although Salah didn't start against Burnley in the week so maybe this suggests he will start against the Cherries.

Mohamed Salah failed score in the Merseyside derby

However, as it is the first game of the day if he is not starting then you can at least give the armband to someone else or even transfer him out. This fixture resulted in a 4-0 win for Liverpool last season and while I don't expect such a scoreline this time, I do think Liverpool will take the three points.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang- £12.5m

Unai Emery's Arsenal host Huddersfield at the Emirates and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.5m) could be a great pick. The Gabon international now tops the Premier League goals charts after his double against Spurs last weekend, taking his tally to 10 for the season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang notching his second in the north-London derby

I am actually a bit disappointed, as I had pencilled him in to transfer in this week. I wasn't expecting any returns against Spurs or Manchester United so I didn't move to bring him in. So now I'm left ruing the fact that he had a 17-point haul against Tottenham with two goals, an assist and even tier one tackle bonus. I am just hoping that he can carry on that form against Huddersfield this weekend and he makes the starting XI without being given the afternoon off.

Harry Kane- £13m

Harry Kane opened the scoring for Tottenham midweek

Spurs travel to the King Power Stadium and Harry Kane (£13m) has an excellent record against the Foxes. In fact he has scored seven goals in his last three league games against Leicester. I certainly remember a four goal haul in 2016/17 and a double in the last game of the season in 2017/18 in a 5-4 victory, so with that sort of a record Kane will more than likely receive the armband for Saturday in the hope of history repeating itself.

Matt Doherty- £6.5m

Moving onto Sunday and the only game of the day is the Sky Sports live clash of Newcastle vs Wolves. Again if you are looking for a captain then look no further than Matt Doherty (£6.5m). Even if Wolves fail to keep a clean sheet you always have the chance of attacking returns. Doherty has registered two goals, three assists and two MOTM awards this season, not bad for a defender listed at just 6.5m.

Matt Doherty provides a great attacking threat from defence

He is proving to be an increasingly popular pick and now finds himself in 7.3 per cent of teams which maybe isn't surprising considering he's scored 75 points this season. I know Wolves have been on a bit of a poor run and a lot of us would have been disappointed with the loss to Cardiff and Huddersfield, and more importantly the lack of clean sheets in both games, but maybe the win over Chelsea will kick start their season, a game in which Doherty provided the assist for the winning goal.

Richarlison- £8.6m

We conclude the week's action with the Sky Sports Monday Night Football of Everton vs Watford. Marco Silva faces his old side for the first time as does Richalison (£8.6m), and the Brazilian is my choice of captain for the day having scored in this fixture last season - albeit for Watford in a 3-2 defeat.

Richarlison scored for Everton in their last outing against Newcastle

Sitting on 88 points and in 20.3 per cent of teams he will be a popular captain. The Everton forward also scored in the 1-1 draw with Newcastle midweek to take his season tally to seven goals, not bad at all for a player classified as a midfielder.

Any Fantasy Football questions or dilemmas? Find me on twitter @Dancox82 and I'll happily answer them.