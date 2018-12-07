LISTEN: The Debate podcast - Mark Warburton, Danny Mills

Mark Warburton and Danny Mills joined David Prutton to discuss the two Manchester clubs and more on Friday's The Debate.

After Jose Mourinho's agent Jorge Mendes took the rare step of releasing a statement re-iterating the manager's desire to stay at Manchester United, the panel discussed why he had taken the measure - and the state of play at Old Trafford.

LISTEN: The Debate - December 7

They also discussed Manchester City's impressive campaign to retain their Premier League title, which sees them sit two points ahead of Liverpool before facing Chelsea this weekend.

Listen to The Debate Podcast and subscribe to listen to every episode via your favourite podcast app