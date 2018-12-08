Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Liverpool are the new leaders of the Premier League following their 4-0 win at Bournemouth and Manchester City's 2-0 defeat by Chelsea.

Celtic have regained top spot in the Scottish Premiership while England Women will play Scotland Women at the World Cup next year after being drawn in the same group.

Plus, hear from Derek Chisora ahead of his heavyweight rematch against Dillian Whyte on December 22

