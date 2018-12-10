Soccer Special Super 6 stat pack: £250k up for grabs

Play Super 6 for the chance to win £250k!

Manchester City v Hoffenheim

Key stat: Manchester City have not lost in six games against German opponents, winning five and drawing one, and registered a 2-1 victory at Hoffenheim on matchday two.

Riyad Mahrez does not fall short when it comes to creating chances

Form: Pep Guardiola's team are unbeaten in four and need a point to top the group. They thumped Shakhtar Donetsk 6-0 in their last home fixture. Hoffenheim cannot progress to the knockout stages after their winless run of five matches, occupying bottom spot.

Main men: Riyad Mahrez is averaging an assist every 75 minutes in the Champions League and has assisted more than any other player in the competition with four. Reiss Nelson has not directly contributed to a goal in the Champions League, yet he has six Bundesliga goals in only four starts and six substitute appearances.

Valencia v Man Utd

Key stat: Five of the last seven encounters between these two sides have ended as draws and they shared a goalless draw on matchday two at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho's side have safely navigated their way through the group stage

Form: Valencia are five points behind their opponents and cannot finish in second place - beaten by Juventus in their last outing - with Marouane Fellaini's late winner against Young Boys sending Man Utd through to the round of 16.

Main men: Santi Mina has two goals to his name in only two Champions League starts and scored two in his last two La Liga matches. Paul Pogba has directly contributed to 60 per cent of Man Utd's away goals, three out of five (3/5).

Ajax v Bayern Munich

Key stat: Ajax have never lost a competitive home European match against Bayern Munich, while these two sides drew 1-1 on matchday two.

Dusan Tadic is in fine form for Ajax

Form: Both sides are in the draw for the round of 16, but Ajax are two points behind Niko Kovac's side and must win to finish top of the group. Bayern Munich thumped Benfica 5-1 in their last outing, while Ajax won 2-0 at AEK Athens.

Main men: Dusan Tadic has scored Ajax's last three goals in the Champions League, but no player has ever scored four times in a row in the competition for them. Robert Lewandowski netted his 50th Champions League goal as he claimed a brace against Benfica and the Pole is the joint top scorer in the competition with Barcelona's Lionel Messi.

Young Boys v Juventus

Key stat: Young Boys have not won a European home match this campaign, including their UCL qualifier, while Juventus have won their last five matches on the road in the competition - their best-ever away run.

Paolo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo have been lethal for Juventus

Form: Juventus are two points clear of United after their win against Valencia and will seal top spot with a win at Young Boys, who are winless from their first five so far and cannot move from the foot of the section regardless of the outcomes in both Group H matches.

Main men: If Cristiano Ronaldo scores, it will be the 33rd opponent he will have netted against in the Champions League, while Paulo Dybala claimed a hat-trick in the reverse fixture. Miralem Sulejmani has found the target in each of his last three Swiss Super League matches for Young Boys.

Shakhtar Donetsk v Lyon

Key stat: The previous meeting, and only competitive European encounter between the two, ended in a 2-2 draw, which would see Lyon progress to the round of 16 if they repeat the result.

Memphis Depay is impressing at Lyon

Form: Lyon have drawn their last four matches and remain unbeaten in second place, needing a point to progress and pip Shakhtar Donetsk to a place in the knockouts. The Ukrainian side know they must see off their opponents to leapfrog them in Group H, keeping the chance of qualification alive with their 3-2 victory at Hoffenheim last time out.

Main men: Taison netted two in Shakhtar's victory at Hoffenheim. Houssem Aouar and Memphis Depay have both created three goals for their team-mates, demonstrating the threat that the Shakhtar backline will be up against.

Benfica v AEK Athens

Key stat: Benfica have won the last two meetings, in 2018 and 2009, while AEK Athens have failed to find the net in eight of their last 11 European matches.

Benfica will look to end their Champions League campaign with a win

Form: Benfica have only the solitary win from their opening five matches and have no chance of progressing to the knockout stages after they lost 5-1 at Bayern Munich last time out. The visitors have lost five consecutive matches in the competition for the first time ever and sit bottom of the group.

Main men: Jonas has scored in each of his last four league matches, as well as finding the net once in the Champions League for Benfica. Ezequiel Ponce has two in two for AEK in domestic competition, yet his side have failed to score in their last three Champions League matches.

