Crawley face FA charge after assistant referee hit by bottle thrown from crowd

Crawley say they are under the threat of Football Association action after an assistant referee was struck by a plastic bottle thrown from the crowd, and have appealed for witnesses.

The incident occurred at the end of their 1-0 home defeat to Northampton at the Checkatrade.com Stadium on Saturday.

The League Two side say they have been contacted by the FA and have not yet been able to identify who was responsible.

A club statement read: "The club are now under the threat of a disciplinary charge from the FA. We have so far been unable to identify the person(s) involved at this stage, but failing to do so could increase the likelihood that the FA will act against the club.

"As a winner of the EFL's Family Excellence Award for the last two years, Crawley are proud of our record of providing a safe environment for spectators when they visit and take incidents such as this very seriously.

"We understand football is an emotional game but this incident has tarnished the club's good reputation.

"If any supporter has any information which might help us to identify the person(s) involved, we ask them to contact us by emailing feedback@crawleytownfc.com in the strictest confidence."