Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

1:11 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News. Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News.

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

It was an enthralling night in the Champions League - and it finished with a pair of Premier League sides through to the last 16.

Liverpool survived some late scares to beat Napoli 1-0 and finish second in their group behind PSG.

Tottenham are also through after great drama at both the Nou Camp... and the San Siro.

Toby Alderweireld (right) and Harry Winks celebrate after Tottenham's 1-1 draw at Barcelona

It was not all about the Champions League - there was an overhead kick winner in stoppage time in the Scottish Premiership.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has given his view after forward Raheem Sterling was allegedly racially abused at Chelsea on Saturday.

And there was good news for the Ireland rugby team, as a key man committed himself to the cause.

Hit play on the video at the top of the screen now for our quickfire round-up...