WATCH: SSN in 60 seconds

In the Champions League, Manchester United miss out on topping their group,

Manchester City bounce back from their defeat to Chelsea by beating Hoffenheim and Real Madrid suffer their heaviest defeat at the Bernabeu in Europe.

In his first public comments since the racism row involving Raheem Sterling, Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri says he condemns discrimination in any form.

Tony Adams has a shock new role in rugby league and Chris Froome has a message for Sky after the news they will end its involvement in cycling after 2019.

