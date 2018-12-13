Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

Chelsea fans have been accused of racist chanting in their 2-2 draw away at Vidi in the Europa League.

Rangers are out of the competition after losing to Rapid Vienna, while Celtic and Arsenal are through.

Sky Sports News understands Ashley Giles is close to becoming England's new director of cricket.

New Zealand will begin their search for a new head coach after the announcement that Steve Hansen will step down after next year's World Cup.

And Lisa Ashton was beaten on the first night of the World Darts Championship by Jan Dekker of the Netherlands.

