Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

Sky Sports News in 60 seconds

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Jurgen Klopp insists there is no injury crisis at Liverpool ahead of Sunday's game against Manchester United, live on Sky Sports.

Marcus Rashford says Manchester United do not travel to Anfield as underdogs. The forward also has praise for his manager, calling Jose Mourinho a winner.

To the other side of Manchester, and City manager Pep Guardiola says Kevin De Bruyne could return against Everton, after six weeks out.

In the Championship, West Brom came from behind to beat Sheffield United 2-1 as the Baggies move up to third.

A thrilling second half in the Scottish Premiership saw Hearts have a man sent off before conceding five goals in 14 minutes, in a 5-0 thrashing by Livingston.

In boxing, Britain's Rocky Fielding says he can upset the odds when he fights two-weight world champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in New York.

And in cricket, Ashley Giles has been appointed managing director of England Men's Cricket.

Hit play on the video at the top of the screen now for our quickfire round-up...