LISTEN: The Debate podcast - Phil Thompson, Ray Parlour

The Debate

Listen back as Ray Parlour and Phil Thompson joined David Prutton on The Debate to discuss the biggest talking points in football.

Ahead of Liverpool's clash with Manchester United on Sunday, the pair debated how the two sides have fared in the Premier League so far this season, and whether Jose Mourinho will again attempt to frustrate the Reds at Anfield.

LISTEN: The Debate podcast

Also on the agenda was the ongoing racism storm in the Premier League, as well as a look at how Unai Emery has improved Arsenal in such a short space of time.

Listen to The Debate Podcast and subscribe to listen to every episode via your favourite podcast app