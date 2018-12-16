Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

Manchester United suffered a 3-1 defeat at Liverpool on Sunday - but manager Jose Mourinho has defended his players.

It was a good Sunday for Chelsea, as Eden Hazard scored one and set up the other in a 2-1 defeat of Brighton.

Charlie Austin celebrates his winner for Southampton against Arsenal

Southampton are up and running under new boss Ralph Hasenhuttl, after Charlie Austin got a late winner in an exciting 3-2 victory over Arsenal.

The Scottish Premiership is producing plenty of drama this season - but who is top after Celtic and Rangers were both in action on Sunday?

The build-up has begun to Dillian Whyte v Derek Chisora 2! It is live this Saturday night on Sky Sports Box Office - and you can watch Training Day today at 9.30am on Sky Sports News.

