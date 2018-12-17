WATCH: Premier League saves of the weekend

2:05 Saves Of The Round Saves Of The Round

Check out our selection of the best saves in the Premier League over the weekend.

Neil Etheridge might have produced a showreel all by himself after his fine individual performance in Cardiff's 3-2 defeat at Watford, denying Roberto Pereyra on three occasions at Vicarage Road.

Two of those saves make the top seven saves of the weekend, while Alex McCarthy's stop to keep out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang proved decisive in Southampton's 3-2 win over Arsenal.

Joe Hart and David de Gea distinguished themselves for Burnley and Manchester United respectively despite falling to defeats, while Martin Dubravka also makes the shortlist for his save to keep out Philip Billing's free-kick for Huddersfield.

Hit play on the video at the top of the page to watch the best saves from the weekend.