LISTEN: The Debate podcast - Dion Dublin and Matt Le Tissier

The Debate podcast - November 8

Listen to the latest edition of The Debate as Dion Dublin and Matt Le Tissier join Adam Smith to dissect football's biggest talking points.

After Liverpool's 3-1 victory over Manchester United, the panel assess the Reds' improvement on last season, Virgil van Dijk's impact and the strength in depth at Jurgen Klopp's disposal, before concluding whether or not they need to win a trophy for this season to be regarded as a success.

Following Liverpool's pairing with Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16, Le Tissier and Dublin were in consensus that this was the best time in recent years to play the Bundesliga champions.

Manchester United are next under the spotlight after their abject display at Anfield. Paul Pogba's future was discussed after the Frenchman spent the whole game on the bench, before attention turned to their top-four and Champions League aspirations, after drawing PSG.

Southampton legend Le Tissier then gives the lowdown on new manager Ralph Hassenhuttl, and how he has turned to him to help unite the club.

