Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

It is the north London derby on Wednesday night in the Carabao Cup - and Spurs striker Harry Kane says it is high time the club ended their trophy drought.

Problems continue to mount at Manchester United, as doubts arise about the long-term future of top scorer Anthony Martial.

Dillian Whyte wants to challenge for the world heavyweight title

But the good news for United manager Jose Mourinho is that he has avoided a possible touchline ban.

In the Championship, there was a hard-fought East Midlands derby at Pride Park on Monday night.

Dillian Whyte is already making plans for the future - assuming he beats Derek Chisora in Saturday's eagerly-awaited rematch.

The World Darts Championship continues at Ally Pally and there was a big shock on Monday night as a former winner crashed out.

