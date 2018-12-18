Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

Manchester United begin their hunt for Jose Mourinho's long-term successor - and line up a caretaker manager for the rest of the season.

Manchester City stay in the hunt for the quadruple despite a nervy night - and there's a shock name in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Plus, Dillian Whyte got a chance to practice his ring walk when he swapped boxing for darts at Alexandra Palace.

