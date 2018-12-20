Soccer Saturday Super 6 stat pack: £250k up for grabs

Play Super 6 for the chance to win £250k!

Bournemouth v Brighton

Key stat: Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last nine matches against Brighton in all competitions, winning five and drawing four. They are looking to win four consecutive home matches against the visitors for the first time in their history.

Eddie Howe hopes his team can get back to winning ways on Saturday

Form: Eddie Howe's side have registered only one win from their last seven. Brighton have also lost their last two matches, to Burnley and Chelsea respectively, but can go above their opponents with a win.

Main men: Glenn Murray has eight Premier League goals to his name, though only one has come on the road. Callum Wilson has found the net in Bournemouth's last two matches against Brighton and has eight for the season, although he may be a doubt for the fixture on Saturday.

Best backed: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Chelsea v Leicester

Key stat: Chelsea have lost only one of the sides' last 12 meetings, while Leicester have not won in their last 10 visits to London for Premier League games - drawing four times and losing six.

Form: Maurizio Sarri's team have won three of their last four, including a win which ended Manchester City's unbeaten start to the season, putting them in fourth spot. The visitors are winless in three games and have failed to score in their last two, sinking them to 12th position.

Eden Hazard scored and assisted in Chelsea's win at Brighton last weekend

Main men: Eden Hazard has directly contributed to more goals than any other player this campaign with 17, scoring nine and assisting eight. James Maddison has notched five goals for Leicester and created two for his team-mates.

Best backed: 2-0 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Huddersfield v Southampton

Key stat: Two of the six top-flight encounters between these two have ended as draws, while Huddersfield are unbeaten in their last three home games against Southampton.

Form: The hosts have lost four in a row, all of which have been by a one-goal margin, and now occupy a place in the relegation zone. Ralph Hasenhuttl capped his first home match in charge with a win against Arsenal, which saw his side leapfrog Huddersfield and out of the drop zone.

Jonas Lossl could be in the thick of it against Southampton

Main men: Jonas Lossl has made six saves in his last two matches and will be important if the hosts are to come out of the game with three points. Danny Ings has scored six times for Southampton this year and is one short from levelling with their previous top scorer of the last two seasons (Nathan Redmond in 2016/17 and Charlie Austin in 2017/18, both with seven).

Best backed: 1-1 (9/2 with Sky Bet)

Man City v Crystal Palace

Key stat: Manchester City have won 10 of their last 12 matches against Crystal Palace and have won their first nine Premier League home games thus far.

Form: Pep Guardiola's side returned to winning ways with their 3-1 victory over Everton and are just one point behind Liverpool. Crystal Palace recorded a much-needed win against Leicester to move up to 15th place.

Sergio Aguero returned to action in the Carabao Cup midweek

Main men: Sergio Aguero has had a hand in five goals in his last four league games against Crystal Palace with three goals and two assists. Luka Milivojevic found the net for the fourth time with his winner against Leicester and will look to guide his side to a shock victory at the Etihad Stadium.

Best backed: 4-0 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Newcastle v Fulham

Key stat: Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez is yet to lose a home Premier League match against Fulham, who have failed to keep a clean sheet all season.

Form: The home side ended their three-match winless run as they won 1-0 at Huddersfield. Since Claudio Ranieri's first win in charge, Fulham have failed to record a second in four matches, losing 2-0 to West Ham last time out.

Salomon Rondon scored Newcastle's winner at Huddersfield

Main men: Salomon Rondon has directly contributed to five Newcastle goals in his last seven matches - four goals and one assist. Former Magpies striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has been involved in 56 per cent of Fulham's 16 goals this campaign - the highest ratio of all players in the Premier League - by scoring seven and making two.

Best backed: 1-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

West Ham v Watford

Key stat: West Ham have only lost three of their last 19 matches against Watford, winning 14 in that time against opponents who have only picked up 10 points out of a possible last 60 available on their travels.

Manuel Pellegrini has seen his team win four consecutive matches

Form: West Ham have won four on the spin and have only lost one in seven, which was to Manchester City. This has taken Manuel Pellegrini's team to ninth place in the Premier League, one place above the visitors, who got their first win in seven as they beat Cardiff 3-2 at Vicarage Road.

Main men: Felipe Anderson has directly contributed to six goals in his last seven Premier League fixtures for West Ham with five goals and one assist. Abdoulaye Doucoure had contributed to a goal in each of his last three for the visitors, creating one and scoring two.

Best backed: 3-1 (16/1 with Sky Bet)