WATCH: Michail Antonio's shocking miss during West Ham's defeat to Watford
Last Updated: 22/12/18 8:36pm
Michail Antonio missed a golden opportunity to snatch a draw as West Ham eventually fell to a 2-0 defeat to Watford at the London Stadium.
With Watford leading thanks to Troy Deeney's 30th-minute penalty, West Ham were sending numbers forward in search of an equaliser.
In a frantic finish, Ben Foster superbly kept out a deflected Robert Snodgrass header and the rebound fell to Antonio six yards out from goal.
Christmas is for football
Get Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football for just £18 a month
However, with the goal at his mercy, Antonio headed the ball against the crossbar.
To make matters worse for West Ham and Antonio, minutes later Watford added a second as Gerard Deulofeu punished them for the miss with a low finish across Lukasz Fabianski.
Watch Michail Antonio's glaring miss during West Ham's 2-0 defeat to Watford by hitting play on the video at the top of the page!