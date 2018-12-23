WATCH: Michail Antonio's shocking miss during West Ham's defeat to Watford

0:35 WATCH: Michail Antonio’s shocking miss WATCH: Michail Antonio’s shocking miss

Michail Antonio missed a golden opportunity to snatch a draw as West Ham eventually fell to a 2-0 defeat to Watford at the London Stadium.

With Watford leading thanks to Troy Deeney's 30th-minute penalty, West Ham were sending numbers forward in search of an equaliser.

In a frantic finish, Ben Foster superbly kept out a deflected Robert Snodgrass header and the rebound fell to Antonio six yards out from goal.

However, with the goal at his mercy, Antonio headed the ball against the crossbar.

To make matters worse for West Ham and Antonio, minutes later Watford added a second as Gerard Deulofeu punished them for the miss with a low finish across Lukasz Fabianski.

Watch Michail Antonio's glaring miss during West Ham's 2-0 defeat to Watford by hitting play on the video at the top of the page!