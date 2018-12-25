Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

1:06 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News. Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News.

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City are a better team than last season while Gareth Southgate says Raheem Sterling is "brave" for speaking out on racism in football

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not thinking about a contract renewal and Juan Mata says it is time for optimism at Manchester United.

Hit play on the video at the top of the screen now for our quickfire round-up...