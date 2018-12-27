Were Wolves denied a penalty at Fulham?

0:41 Gary Neville says Wolves should have been given a penalty after Denis Odoi appeared to handle the ball inside his own penalty area Gary Neville says Wolves should have been given a penalty after Denis Odoi appeared to handle the ball inside his own penalty area

Wolves were held by struggling Fulham on Boxing Day, but were the visitors denied a first-half penalty at Craven Cottage?

With just 13 minutes gone in west London, Fulham defender Denis Odoi made a hash of an attempted clearance and handled the ball.

However, referee Andre Marriner deemed it accidental, not that Sky Sports commentator Gary Neville agreed though.

"It is a handball, there is absolutely no excuse (for that not to be a penalty)," said the pundit at the time.

"When a player [Odoi] handballs it as clearly as that, you expect the Wolves players to appeal a bit more."

