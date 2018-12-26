Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

Liverpool move six points clear at the top of the Premier League as they thrash Newcastle, while title rivals Manchester City suffer a second successive shock defeat.

Tottenham are up to second after an impressive victory, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made it two wins from two as Man Utd's interim manager.

There was also late drama in the Championship, while Celtic remain the team to catch in the Scottish Premiership.

