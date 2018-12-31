Jordan Pickford on Marco Silva, Everton in Europe, his rapid rise and more

Jordan Pickford has had quite the 2018

Jordan Pickford tells Sky Sports about how he has "crossed every bridge" to become a Premier League goalkeeper, while insisting getting Everton back into Europe is the target.

It has been quite the 2018 for Jordan Pickford. Domestically, the 24-year-old has helped revitalise Everton under Marco Silva, but it was on the international stage where Pickford garnered attention the world over.

Pickford's save from a Carlos Bacca's penalty helped steer England to a second-ever shootout victory at a major tournament, while his overall performances at the World Cup drew much acclaim.

Mateus Uribe reacts to missing his penalty in the shootout against England at the World Cup, while Pickford (rear) celebrates

The journey to being England's No 1 has not been lost on Pickford, though, explaining to Sky Sports in an exclusive interview that he has put in the hard miles to get to where he is today.

"I've been a professional since I was a 17-year-old, over 200 league games from Conference all the way up to the Premier League now, so I think that's experience in itself," Pickford said.

"I've crossed every bridge to become a Premier League goalkeeper, I think I'm going in the right direction and I think I'm mature as a goalkeeper.

"I know I'm only 24 but I know in my head already I am mature, because I've got the right mental side of it."

"It has been a very good year all round. Start of 2017 when I came here, I think it was quite a difficult start for the team, just getting used to things, and new players, and we've kind of got that sorted towards the back end of the season, kicked on and finished eighth.

"With the country as well, it was a great year for myself, and the nation itself. I think all round it's my best year to date."

After a difficult start to the season, a new-look Everton have gelled and have impressed many with their attacking brand of football, something Pickford has been particularly pleased with.

"We've got a very good base camp, the mood is very good," Pickford added. "The new players have come in and just bedded in straight away, flying straight away, and we've got a lot of competition for players which is beneficial because everyone has to be training hard, and everyone wants that shirt. It gives the gaffer a good headache.

"He's (Silva) very detailed, so every individual knows what they're doing in that role. Attacking-wise I think we've got much more of a threat; Richarlison has come in, Bernard, Theo (Walcott) is flying, Mola (Ademola Lookman) is flying. So you've got a lot of choices here."

With Everton keeping close tabs on the Europa League qualification places, Pickford feels his side are capable of returning to continental competition, while believing Nations League success has to be England's focus.

"For Everton I would say hopefully return back to Europe," Pickford said. "I know the fans love it, and it's a great status to have, and it's quite tough being in Europe. It's a stepping stone again from last season.

"We've still got the FA Cup to play for, and the fans want some silverware, something to smile about. It would be a massive bonus, if not this year for Everton, then in the next few seasons.

"Regarding England, we've got the opportunity to get some silverware. I know it's a new competition, but it's silverware, and we go in with the belief to be able to win that competition."