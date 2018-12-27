Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Felipe Anderson inspired a quick-fire comeback for West Ham as they moved into the Premier League top-half with victory at Southampton.

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery has been charged with improper conduct after kicking a bottle towards Brighton fans.

Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed Tottenham will trigger a year-long extension in defender Toby Alderweireld's contract.

And, two-time world champion Gary Anderson survived a scare to reach the quarter-finals of the World Darts Championships.

