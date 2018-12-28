Soccer Saturday Super 6 stat pack: £250k up for grabs

Jeff's Now Given Away £10m - play Super 6 to win!

Brighton v Everton

Key stat: Brighton have just the solitary win in their last 11 league meetings with Everton, who scored five in their last away fixture - more than they scored in their previous six on the road.

Form: The hosts are without a win in four matches although they drew 1-1 with Arsenal in their last outing, putting them in 13th place. Marco Silva's side recorded their first win in six as they thumped Burnley 5-1 at Turf Moor to move up to eighth.

Gylfi Sigurdson now has eight league goals this campaign for Everton

Main men: Although he has not found the net in his last two at the Amex Stadium, Glenn Murray scored seven in seven before that and remains a threat to the Everton defence. Gylfi Sigurdsson has netted in each of his last two matches for the visitors and will be keen on continuing his fine form.

Best backed: 1-2 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Fulham v Huddersfield

Key stat: Fulham are yet to lose a top-flight home game against Huddersfield and have only lost once in their last 10 home league encounters with the away side.

Form: Fulham are unbeaten in two matches, although they have been draws against Newcastle and Wolves, to see them move off bottom spot. Huddersfield sunk to a sixth successive defeat at Manchester United on Boxing Day to take Fulham's position at the foot of the table.

Mathias Jorgensen may be crucial at both ends for Huddersfield

Main men: Aleksandar Mitrovic is suffering a goal-drought but his seven Premier League goals this campaign speaks for itself. Mathias Jorgensen is Huddersfield's top scorer this season with three goals, and could be important from set-pieces, with 67 per cent of their goals coming from them this season.

Best backed: 1-0 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Leicester v Cardiff

Key stat: Leicester have won seven of their 10 Premier League matches against newly-promoted teams, while Cardiff are winless in their last 11 league away games, failing to find the net on seven occasions.

Form: Claude Puel's team have posted impressive back-to-back victories over Chelsea and Manchester City to move them four points behind Manchester United in seventh place. Cardiff have failed to win in three but did come away from Selhurst Park with a point, registering a clean sheet in the process to keep them three points above Burnley in the drop zone.

Marc Albrighton has been in fine goalscoring form as of late

Main men: Marc Albrighton has scored two in his last three in all competitions, with both coming against Manchester City. Two of Cardiff's last seven goals have been scored by Junior Hoilett, who is key for their relegation hopes this year.

Best backed: 2-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Tottenham v Wolves

Key stat: Tottenham have only suffered one defeat in their last 12 home matches against Wolves, winning seven and drawing four, while they are unbeaten in their last 39 Premier League fixtures against newly-promoted teams.

Form: The hosts leapfrogged Man City into second place on Boxing Day after they put five past Bournemouth at Wembley. They have now scored 11 in their last two and have won five in a row. Nuno Espirito Santo saw his side draw at Fulham last time out and have only lost once in their last five league fixtures, putting them in 11th.

Son is firing on all cylinders for Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs

Main men: Heung-Min Son has registered six goals in his last five league games, scoring twice in each of his last two. Matt Doherty, Jota and Raul Jimenez have contributed six of Wolves' last eight goals and will be pivotal in earning some points at Wembley.

Best backed: 4-0 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Watford v Newcastle

Key stat: Watford have won four of their last five Premier League fixtures against Newcastle, who have lost their last three at Vicarage Road in all competitions.

Form: Watford saw their three-match unbeaten run come to an end in their loss against Chelsea, but find themselves in mid-table as a result of their recent results. Rafa Benitez returned to former club Liverpool and was on the back end of a 4-0 drubbing, keeping them in 15th position.

Jose Holebas has eight goal contributions to his name this year

Main men: Jose Holebas has been directly involved with eight Watford goals this season - three goals and five assists - which is more than any of his team-mates. Salomon Rondon has directly contributed to five of Newcastle's seven goals with his four strikes and one assist.

Best backed: 1-0 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Norwich v Derby

Key stat: Both of the last two league meetings between the sides have ended in draws, including a 1-1 draw at Pride Park earlier on this year. Derby have only lost on two of their last six visits to Carrow Road.

Form: Norwich extended their unbeaten run to 12 matches as Onel Hernandez scored twice in the 90th minute to equalise against Nottingham Forest, leaving them three points behind league leaders Leeds. Frank Lampard's side are winless in three league games and have only won twice in their last six, although they remain in the play-off positions by two points.

Harry Wilson has already hit his best goal-return in a singular season, notching eight thus far

Main men: Teemu Pukki has scored eight in his last nine league games and has 13 Sky Bet Championship goals to his name this season. Harry Wilson netted his eighth goal of the campaign during Derby's 3-1 defeat to Sheffield United and has now recorded four of the Rams' last six goals.

Best backed: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)