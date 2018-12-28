Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

1:07 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News. Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News.

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Jurgen Klopp continues to play down Liverpool's title ambitions ahead of their meeting with Arsenal at Anfield.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will look to make it three wins out of three as Manchester United caretaker manager but insists his side can still improve.

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice commits his long-term future to the club by signing a new deal until 2024.

There is a shock at the top of Rugby's Premiership as Exeter Chiefs lose for just the second time in the league.

And Dave Chisnall reaches the quarter-finals of the World Darts Championship with victory over Jamie Lewis.

Hit play on the video at the top of the screen now for our quickfire round-up...