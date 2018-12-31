WATCH: Manchester City take passing from the back to another level - and almost score

0:42 Southampton v Manchester City Incident Southampton v Manchester City Incident

Manchester City took passing out from the back to its extreme - and almost scored from it - in their win over Southampton.

With less than 20 minutes on the clock, Manchester City attempted the riskiest of passing moves when they played their way out of their own penalty area under pressure from a number of Southampton players.

They then moved the ball forward to Riyad Mahrez, who fired over from the edge of the box - but the Premier League champions did not have too much cause to regret that miss, as they ran out 3-1 winners.

Watch the audacious passing move by clicking play on the video at the top of the page.