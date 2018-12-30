Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

Manchester City have closed the gap between them and Liverpool back to seven points at the top of the Premier League table with a 3-1 win at Southampton.

Chelsea were also winners on Super Sunday, with N'Golo Kante firing them to victory at Crystal Palace - but their success came at a cost.

Paul Pogba struck again for Manchester United as their good run under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer went on, while it was a good day too for Burnley against West Ham.

Find out why there's been a setback for the Premier League though - and who has made it through to the final of the World Darts Championship.

