Soccer Special Super 6 stat pack: £250k up for grabs

Bournemouth v Watford

Key stat: Five of the seven Premier League encounters between these two sides have ended as draws, while Bournemouth won the reverse fixture 4-0 in October.

Form: Eddie Howe's team suffered successive defeats as they were beaten 4-1 at Old Trafford, meaning they have conceded nine in their last two Premier League fixtures as well as recording only two wins in 10. The visitors came from a goal down to earn a point at home to Newcastle and have only lost once in five, putting them in 9th place.

Abdoulaye Doucoure found the net against Newcastle

Main men: Callum Wilson and Josh King have scored 13 goals and created seven between them. Abdoulaye Doucoure netted Watford's equaliser against Newcastle and now has three goals and five assists to his name, the same goal contributions as Jose Holebas.

Best backed: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Chelsea v Southampton

Key stat: Chelsea have won their last seven meetings with Southampton, scoring two or more on six occasions, while the away side has lost in nine of their last 11 Premier League visits to London

Form: Chelsea won a consecutive match as they saw off Crystal Palace 1-0, leaving Maurizio Sarri's side four points behind second-place Man City. Ralph Hasenhuttl's resurgence at Southampton has haltered with recent defeats at home to West Ham and Man City, only keeping his side out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Hazard has netted three in four for Chelsea

Main men: Eden Hazard has contributed to 19 Premier League goals (10 goals, nine assists) in only 16 starts and three substitute appearances. Nathan Redmond has scored two goals in three, while Danny Ings has scored three in his last three, as he missed out on his team's defeat to Man City.

Best backed: 3-0 (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Huddersfield v Burnley

Key stat: All three of the Premier League matches between these two have finished level, while Burnley are unbeaten in their last six league matches against Huddersfield, winning and drawing three.

Form: David Wagner's side have now endured seven straight defeats, the last of those coming in an away loss at Fulham. They stay in 20th position, five points adrift of 17th place Southampton. The away side put an end to their three-match losing streak with an impressive 2-0 home win against West Ham.

Chris Wood has fond memories of playing against Huddersfield

Main men: Mathias Jorgensen will be key in defence and attack, with Huddersfield's top scorer registering three goals this season. Chris Wood scored Burnley's first in their win over West Ham and scored on his last appearance to the Kirklees Stadium when he played for Leeds.

Best backed: 0-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

West Ham v Brighton

Key stat: Although West Ham have lost two of their last three, they only suffered one defeat in eight before that, winning six, drawing two and losing three in those 11, while Brighton have tasted defeat eight times out of nine when playing top-flight games in London.

Chris Hughton has enjoyed a good run of results

Form: The hosts have won five of their last seven matches but did lose their last fixture to Burnley, putting Manuel Pellegrini and his team in 11th position. Brighton are now unbeaten in two, as they followed up their 1-1 draw at home to Arsenal with a 1-0 win against Everton, leaving them in 13th.

Main men: Felipe Anderson has directly contributed to eight goals in his last 10 Premier League matches with seven goals and one assist for West Ham. Glenn Murray has scored eight goals for Brighton, more than double the second-highest scorer in the side.

Best backed: 2-0 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Wolves v Crystal Palace

Key stat: Wolves have only lost one of their last 12 matches in the top flight against Crystal Palace, who have failed to score in nine Premier League matches this season, with no other side doing so more.

Form: The home side have won four of their last six, losing and drawing the other in that period, with Nuno Espirito Santo's side enjoying a 3-1 win in their last outing against Tottenham, putting them six points behind Man Utd in seventh. The visitors have only lost one in four, though it was their last match against Chelsea thanks to an N'Golo Kante goal, putting Roy Hodgson's team in 14th.

Raul Jimenez notched at Wembley to make it 2-1

Main men: Raul Jimenez scored his third goal in six games as he contributed to his side's win at Wembley. Luka Milivojevic has not found the net in his last two but does have five for the campaign, Crystal Palace's top scorer.

Best backed: 1-0 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Newcastle v Man Utd

Key stat: Man Utd have only one loss in eight Premier League games against Newcastle, who have lost seven of their 10 home games this campaign.

Form: Newcastle have only lost once in four although they are winless in three Premier League matches, earning a point at Watford in their last outing. United have won three straight games since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's appointment, registering 12 goals in that time.

Pogba is enjoying life under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Main men: Salomon Rondon has been directly involved in six of Newcastle's last eight goals with five strikes and one assist. Paul Pogba appears reinvented under Solskjaer and has directly contributed to seven Man Utd goals in his last three, scoring twice on two occasions and creating three further goals for his team-mates.

Best backed: 0-2 (7/1 with Sky Bet)