Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

1:35 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News. Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News.

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Liverpool received a boost ahead of their huge Premier League match at Manchester City.

West Ham signed a Premier League winner, and it's a reunion for Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini.

Plus, Floyd Mayweather earned $9M for one round of boxing, and hinted about his future after.

And it is the final of the World Darts on New Year's Day as top seed Michael van Gerwen goes for a third title.

Hit play on the video at the top of the screen now for our quickfire round-up...