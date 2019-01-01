Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

1:28 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Tottenham are back up to second in the Premier League table after winning 3-0 at Cardiff.

Arsenal have moved to within two points of the top four after beating Fulham 4-1, and Leicester are seventh after a Jamie Vardy goal gave them a 1-0 win at Everton.

The top three all failed to win in the Sky Bet Championship, as leaders Leeds United were beaten 4-2 at Nottingham Forest.

Andy Murray has admitted he doesn't know how much longer he will play competitive tennis, after making a winning return to action at the Brisbane International.

And Michael van Gerwen has won the World Darts Championship for the third time, beating Michael Smith 7-3 in the final.

Hit play on the video at the top of the screen now for our quickfire round-up...