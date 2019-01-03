Who's on Sky Sports this weekend?

It's a bumper football weekend on Sky Sports - including the start of the Star Sixes tournament in Glasgow. Get the lowdown on what's coming up with our handy guide...

Live football on Sky Sports Football

Live Star Sixes

Sky Sports Football and Main Event, Friday, 7pm; Sky Sports Football, Saturday, 3pm and Sunday, 4pm

January's FansBet Star Sixes gets under way in Glasgow on Friday evening. The six-a-side tournament for ex-international stars will feature former greats such as Joe Cole, Ronald de Boer, Pierre van Hooijdonk, Gaizka Mendieta and Jay-Jay Okocha.

The six teams - including England, Wales, Scotland and a star-studded Rest of the World side - will play each other once in a mini-league, with the top two qualifying for the Star Sixes Final on Sunday, which will be preceded by third and fifth-placed play-offs.

Each day of competition will feature six matches, with all six nations in action twice, so make sure you tune in this weekend.

Our football shows

Soccer AM

Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football and Sky One, Saturday, 10am

Portland Timbers defender Liam Ridgewell, actor Cel Spellman and the band The Blinders join Fenners, Lloyd and Jimmy on the sofa.

And Grimsby fans are in the studio for a packed show that includes all your favourites like Megnuts of the Week and Let's All Laugh at Diving.

Soccer Saturday

Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Premier League, Saturday, 12pm

Jeff Stelling is back to guide you through a packed schedule of FA Cup third-round and EFL action, providing updates of all the goals as they go in, along with plenty of fun and debate alongside Paul Merson, Charlie Nicholas, Phil Thompson and Matt Le Tissier.

Sunday Supplement

Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football, Sunday, 9.30am

Host Neil Ashton is joined by Rob Draper (chief football writer, Mail on Sunday), Jonathan Liew (chief sports writer, The Independent) and James Ducker (northern football correspondent, The Telegraph) to run through all the top football stories.