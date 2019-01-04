Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

Tottenham have eased into round four of the FA Cup after thrashing League Two side Tranmere 7-0.

Bournemouth have completed the signing of Dominic Solanke from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee and agreed a loan deal for his team-mate Nathaniel Clyne.

Gianfranco Zola says Chelsea want to keep forward Callum Hudson-Odoi at the club despite the 18-year-old being the subject of three bids from German champions Bayern Munich.

South Africa's cricketers are building a healthy lead over Pakistan after day two of the second Test in Cape Town. They have a lead of 205 after Pakistan were out for 177 in their first innings.

