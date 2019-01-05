Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

Cesc Fabregas bid farewell to Chelsea on Saturday in a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup third round.

Cardiff suffered a shock exit to League One side Gillingham and manager Neil Warnock's post-match criticism of Liverpool and Nathaniel Clyne raised eyebrows.

Manchester United are safely through to the fourth round after beating Reading, but there was an injury scare for Alexis Sanchez ahead of facing Tottenham in the Premier League next Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Exeter are back on top of the rugby Premiership, with Saracens falling behind, while in tennis, Roger Federer continued his preparation for the Australian Open with another title.

And the NBA comes to London in two weeks, but Enes Kanter will not be travelling with the New York Knicks due to a fear of Turkish spies.

