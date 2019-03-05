Sky Sports Fantasy Football Team of the Week: Liverpool duo involved again

John Ruddy enjoyed his first Premier League start for Wolves

We take a look at the top performers from gameweek 29 - check out the Team of the Week to see if any of your players have made the cut.

John Ruddy - £6.4m: 9 points

The Wolves goalkeeper has a 100 per cent clean sheet rate in the Premier League this season - one game, one clean sheet. The experienced stopper made three saves in their win over Cardiff, demonstrating why he was so good in the Sky Bet Championship last season.

Virgil van Dijk - £9.9m: 12 points

A fourth successive clean sheet earned Van Dijk a second successive stint in the Fantasy Team of the Week, courtesy of his Sky Sports Man of the Match performance against Everton. The Dutch defender is comfortably the highest scoring player in Fantasy Football, with 236 points thus far.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - £8.4m: 10 points

It is Alexander-Arnold's second TOTW appearance in as many weeks

Alexander-Arnold is another Liverpool defender who is featuring in the Fantasy Team of the Week for a second time in as many weeks, making that two from two since his return from injury. The fact he made tier two tackle bonus points allowed him to nip into the XI ahead of Kyle Walker and Nicolas Otamendi.

Declan Rice - £6.6m: 21 points

The West Ham youngster posted his biggest points haul of the campaign so far, with his goal helping West Ham to defeat Newcastle 2-0, keeping a clean sheet in the process. The tackles tier one bonus points he earned, combined with him picking up his fourth MOTM award of the season, allowed Rice to brag the most Fantasy Football points from game week 30.

Wilfried Zaha - £10.2m: 13 points

Wilfried Zaha cannot stop scoring for Palace

It is also consecutive appearances for Crystal Palace's main man as his fine form continues. Zaha now has four Premier League goals and two MOTM awards in his last four matches, as Roy Hodgson's side have won two of their last three. He has hit eight goals and created five this term, his best return since the 2016/17 campaign.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - £6.9m: 10 points

Zinchenko has made as many starts in his last three games as he had done all season prior to this run at left-back, although he has recorded an impressive 25 points from his last three fixtures, averaging just over eight per match. He attained passing tier two bonus points which also pipped his colleagues to the Team of the Week spot.

Diogo Jota - £8.3m: 11 points

Jota netted the opening goal of the game against Cardiff

The Wolves playmaker has been directly involved in six goals in his last seven games through his four goals and two assists, one of each coming in their victory over Cardiff. Jota has been a great support act for Raul Jimenez this season and has now scored eight times in his debut Premier League year.

Jorginho - £9.1m: 14 points

Jorginho has attained tier two passing bonus points in five of his last 10 Premier League matches, while registering tier one in two other games in that period. His second goal of the season, his first since the first game of the campaign against Huddersfield, made sure it was Jorginho's largest score thus far.

Andreas Pereira - £6.3m: 11 points

Pereira accrued 55 per cent of his total points from the Southampton match

Pereira earned more Fantasy Football points in Manchester United's win over Southampton that he had done all season (nine points from three starts and five substitute appearances). A solitary goal and assist could ensure that Pereira keeps his place in the Man Utd starting XI.

Troy Deeney - £8.8m: 14 points

The Watford frontman is leading the line in the Fantasy Team of the Week for a second week running, while he has been directly involved in five goals in his last three Premier League matches, with three goals and two assists. Deeney had a hand in both goals against Leicester and this proved to be enough to earn him a MOTM award, his second of the year.

Romelu Lukaku - £12.7m: 18 points

It was back-to-back braces for Romelu Lukaku

Lukaku is coming back into form for Manchester United as the Belgian has struck four times in his last two games, taking his tally for the season to 12. It is no surprise that Lukaku has won two MOTM awards in as many weeks as a result of his upturn in form under Solskjaer, while he will be important for an injury-hit United side in coming weeks.