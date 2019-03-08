WATCH & VOTE: Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two February Goal of the Month nominations

Nelson Oliveira, Teemu Pukki and Said Benrahma have been nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for February

Watch and vote for your favourite February goals in the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two here...

Simply watch the videos to see the three entries in each league, then vote for your favourite!

Voting closes at 9am on Monday, March 11

Sky Bet Championship

1:22 Watch the February nominations for the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award here... Watch the February nominations for the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award here...

Nelson Oliveira - READING v Blackburn Rovers - February 13

Wearing a protective mask in his best Zorro impression, Oliveira slashed his way inside after collecting a firm pass and struck a rapier-like shot with pace, precision and no little panache.

Teemu Pukki - Bolton Wanderers v NORWICH CITY - February 16

More than the technique to drag a looped pass out of the air or even the ability to loft the ball delightfully over an onrushing goalkeeper, let's celebrate Pukki's impudence and vision.

Said Benrahma - BRENTFORD v Hull City - February 23

The Griffin Park pitch was Benrahma's dance floor as shimmied with twinkle-toed delight through a mesmerised Hull defence before lifting a shot into the net with the toe of his boot.

Sky Bet League One

1:12 Watch the February nominations for the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month award here... Watch the February nominations for the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month award here...

Alex Mowatt - BARNSLEY v Scunthorpe United - February 2

Yes, the sun was low in the Oakwell sky, but that is precisely why Mowatt chose to shoot from nearly 40 yards, swerving the ball with such accuracy and force that it flew into the net.

Kyle Wootton - SCUNTHORPE UNITED v Accrington Stanley - February 9

As the ball was laid back to him, Wootton knew what to do, clipping his shot on the stretch with the outside of his right boot. It spun instantly away at pace and nestled in the far corner.

Jordan Graham - Blackpool v OXFORD UNITED - February 23

What a way to score your first Sky Bet EFL goal in more than three years and secure your side's first away win of the season - a free-kick of whip and dip that found the net in a hurry.

Sky Bet League Two

1:08 Watch the February nominations for the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month award here... Watch the February nominations for the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month award here...

Sam Hoskins - Tranmere Rovers v NORTHAMPTON TOWN - February 5

How did he do that? Marked closely and running diagonally across the area, Hoskins defied all logic as he backheeled home a half-volley and threw in a pirouette for good measure.

Kaiyne Woolery - SWINDON TOWN v Forest Green Rovers - February 12

From Swindon's left touchline by their penalty area to Woolery in the right-wing channel three passes later, this move was given the finish it deserved - a delightfully clipped shot.

Ilias Chair - Lincoln City v STEVENAGE - February 16

Lincoln thought there was no danger as Chair dribbled towards the corner flag. They didn't foresee an astonishing shot back across his body and into the top corner from 25 yards.