SSN in 60 Seconds

Unai Emery insists there are no disciplinary issues at Arsenal despite another red card in their 3-1 Europa League defeat to Rennes.

Maurizio Sarri thinks putting too much pressure on Callum Hudson-Odoi could be "dangerous" for his progression at Chelsea.

Manchester City have denied allegations by UEFA of possible violations of Financial Fair Play, after the governing body opened an investigation into accusations recently reported in the media.



Eddie Jones says his England squad now have the firepower to go straight through their opponents ahead of their Six Nations clash with Italy.

Steve Smith and David Warner have been left out of Australia's one-day squad to face Pakistan - despite their suspensions for ball-tampering ending later this month.

