SSN in 60 Seconds

Pep Guardiola has dismissed reports he'll take over at Juventus next season - saying it's "impossible" he'd leave Manchester City.

Mauricio Pochettino accused Tottenham's players of complacency and arrogance after Southampton beat them 2-1.

West Brom deny sending Darren Moore to do post-match interviews after sacking him on Saturday night, following the side's draw with Championship bottom side Ipswich.

Celtic's run of 11 domestic wins in a row is over after they drew 0-0 with Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership.

Wales will win a Six Nations Grand Slam next weekend if they can beat Ireland after their 18-11 win over Scotland, while England remain in contention for the title following a 57-14 bonus-point win over Italy.

And Rory McIlroy is one shot off the lead with 18 holes left at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

