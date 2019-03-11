Jeff Stelling launches third March For Men taking in Glasgow, Belfast, Cardiff and London in aid of Prostate Cancer UK

Denis Law, Jeff Stelling and Mike Summerbee on the March for Men for Prostate Cancer UK in 2017

Marathon man Jeff Stelling will embark on another epic walking challenge for Prostate Cancer UK in September - spanning four countries in four days - and would love the public to join him.

The long-serving Sky Sports presenter has already completed 25 walking marathons for the leading men's health charity in 2016 and 2017, raising close to £800,000, and aims to march through the £1m fundraising barrier as he travels to Glasgow, Belfast, Cardiff and London from September 5-8, 2019.

The exciting four-day event is part of Prostate Cancer UK's wider walking programme, March for Men, which returns bigger and better in 2019 and also includes 10 City Walks across the United Kingdom in June.

Stelling, meanwhile, will follow up his two mega marches from Hartlepool to Wembley, and Exeter to Newcastle, by pounding the pavements across the major metropoles of four nations on routes taking in a host of local football clubs.

The fundraising efforts will kick off at Hampden Park in Glasgow, his walk including trips to Celtic and Rangers, and will continue the following day in Belfast, where Linfield and Windsor Park are among the football venues he will visit.

A walk in Wales, starting in Newport and ending in Cardiff, will follow on September 7 before Jeff heads to London for the final day of his quest, taking in West Ham, Charlton, Millwall, Arsenal and Tottenham.

And Jeff is urging the public to pull on their walking boots to join him and support the charity in their quest to help stop prostate cancer being a killer.

Sky Sports pundits Paul Walsh and Tony Cottee have also joined Jeff Stelling for March for Men in aid of Prostate Cancer UK

"It's three years since I started this life-saving journey at the gates of my club, Hartlepool United, but there is still so much work to do," said Jeff, who regularly wears the Prostate Cancer UK Man of Men pin badge on Soccer Saturday.

"Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, with one man dying every 45 minutes from this disease. That's unacceptable, and that's why I'm walking again.

"It's an indiscriminate disease, affecting men and their loved ones across the UK. I've walked alongside many of them and am proud to call some my friends.

Jeff Stelling's previous March for Men walks have raised nearly £800,000 to fight Prostate Cancer

"Their reaction and positive outlook despite being dealt the toughest of hands is simply unbelievable. I'm marching for them - and everyone affected - in a bid to fund the research to change the game.

"That's why I'm taking our walk across into four home nations and would love the public to join me along en route. I live in England and work in London but the wonderful work of Prostate Cancer UK stretches into Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, so I will be pounding the pavements in four historic cities - and it wouldn't be a football march without popping in on some iconic football clubs along the way."

You can find out more about Jeff's September walk by visiting marchformen.org