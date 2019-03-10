1:45 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Arsenal got a vital win over top-four rivals Manchester United at The Emirates and Unai Emery's side now take the initiative in the race for the Champions League places.

Chelsea are another team chasing one of the top-four places but they could not beat Wolves at Stamford Bridge.

In the Premier League title race, Liverpool kept up the pressure on leaders Manchester City with a win at home to Burnley.

There were shocking scenes at St Andrew's on Sunday where Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish was punched by a fan during the derby against Birmingham.

England's cricketers made light work of Windies in the third and final T20 international to whitewash the series.

And Ireland remain in the hunt to defend their Six Nations title after beating France to set up an intriguing final round of fixtures on Saturday.

