Super 6 pre-match analysis: £250k up for grabs

Man City v Schalke

Key stat: Of the previous 27 occasions when a side has scored three or more away from home in the first leg, all have gone on to progress to the next round of the Champions League, while Man City have only lost once in their last 10 previous encounters with German opponents.

Nabil Bentaleb celebrates after scoring Schalke's second goal from the penalty spot

Form: Aguero had put Pep Guardiola's side ahead before a double for Nabil Bentaleb from the spot, followed by a Nicolas Otamendi red card, had Man City worried. Despite this, goals from Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling inside the final five minutes turned the tie around and now puts City firmly in the driving seat for the clash at the Etihad.

Main men: Sergio Aguero has scored in each of his last three Champions League games, although he has never scored in four successive matches in the competition. Nabil Bentaleb has scored three of Schalke's last four Champions League goals, albeit from the penalty spot, and will be key in breaking up the City attacks and onslaughts throughout the match.

First goalscorer: Sergio Aguero (5/2 with Sky Bet) or Nabil Bentaleb (20/1 with Sky Bet)

Juventus v Atletico Madrid

Key stat: A hefty 81 per cent of teams to win their first leg at home by a 2-0 scoreline have progressed to the next round of the Champions League (13/16), while Atletico Madrid have just the solitary win from their last eight knockout games away from home in the competition (D2, L5).

Form: It was the two centre-backs for Atletico Madrid who gave them a helping-hand going into the second leg, as Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin registered on the scoresheet inside the last 15 minutes for Diego Simeone's team. Juventus have an uphill task in qualifying for the next round now, with Atletico keeping five clean sheets in a row in all competitions.

It is a big night for Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus

Main men: Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 22 goals in 32 career appearances against Atletico Madrid, although he only had one in six in this year's competition. Antoine Griezmann may not see a lot of the ball in the return leg but he will be ever so important for Atletico, contributing to six goals in seven Champions League matches thus far (four strikes, two assists).

First goalscorer: Cristiano Ronaldo (5/2 with Sky Bet) or Antoine Griezmann (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Bristol City v Ipswich

Key stat: Bristol City have won five of their last six matches against Ipswich, who are the only Sky Bet Championship side yet to keep an away clean sheet this campaign, conceding 36 from 18.

Form: Lee Johnson's side have not won in four (D1, L3), which has seen them slip out of the play-off places, falling a point behind Derby. Ipswich are 12 points adrift of safety and have drawn four of their last five matches, including a point away at West Brom last time out.

Famara Diedhiou will look to fire Bristol City back into the play-offs

Main men: Famara Diedhiou has three goals in his last five for Bristol City and has 11 league goals to his name thus far. Jon Nolan has two in five for Ipswich, registering in important draws against Derby and West Brom.

First goalscorer: Famara Diedhiou (10/3 with Sky Bet) or Jon Nolan (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Sheffield United v Brentford

Key stat: Four of the last six meetings between these sides at Sheffield United have ended as draws, while Chris Wilder's side have kept five consecutive clean sheets in the league.

Form: Sheffield United are unbeaten in eight (W5, D3) and are two points behind Leeds in the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League. Brentford earned an impressive three points at Middlesbrough in their last outing and have won four of their last five league matches, putting them in the mix alongside others in competition for a play-off spot.

Said Benrahma has been in fine form for Brentford

Main men: Billy Sharp has found the net 22 times for Sheffield United this term and is two behind Norwich frontman Teemu Pukki. Said Benrahma has been directly involved in seven of Brentford's last nine Sky Bet Championship goals, excluding own-goals.

First goalscorer: Billy Sharp (7/2 with Sky Bet) or Said Benrahma (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Reading v Leeds

Key stat: Reading are unbeaten in five league games at the Madesjski Stadium (W3, D2), while Leeds have won four of their last five league games (L1), as many as they had won in their previous nine (D1, L4).

Form: Reading are unbeaten in three and have recorded two wins in succession as their fight for survival continues, leaving them three points above the relegation zone. Like Reading, Marcelo Bielsa's team have won two in a row, keeping two clean sheets in that time, which has taken them back inside the top two.

Patrick Bamford scored Leeds' winner against Bristol City

Main men: Nelson Oliveira has scored three of Reading's nine goals since he joined from Norwich. Patrick Bamford has scored four in four for Leeds, including a double against West Brom recently.

First goalscorer: Nelson Oliveira (15/2 with Sky Bet) or Patrick Bamford (7/2 with Sky Bet)

Bolton v Sheffield Wednesday

Key stat: Bolton have only lost one of their last 11 home matches against Sheffield Wednesday in all competitions (W6, D4), who are looking to complete a league double over Bolton for the first time since the 1982/83 season.

Form: Bolton edged Millwall in their last fixture to give them a second valuable win in five and put them five points behind Millwall in 21st. Sheffield Wednesday continued their unbeaten start under Steve Bruce (W3, D5) as they came away from Derby with a point.

Josh Magennis is Bolton's top scorer this campaign

Main men: Josh Magennis has seven goals in all competitions for struggling Bolton and will need a stellar performance in front of goal if his side is to see off Sheffield Wednesday. Sam Hutchinson is pivotal for Wednesday in front of the back four. He is ever-present under Steve Bruce and has helped his side to two clean sheets from their last three.

First goalscorer: Josh Magennis (7/1 with Sky Bet) or Sam Hutchinson (20/1 with Sky Bet)