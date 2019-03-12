Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds

1:30 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Manchester City secured their place in Friday's Champions League quarter-final draw, and they were joined by Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus.

There's a new leader in the Championship, and Aberdeen are into the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup.

Plus, Tiger Woods gives an update on his fitness ahead of TPC Sawgrass, and could we be seeing Joshua v Wilder this year?

