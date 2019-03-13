SSN in 60 Seconds

1:33 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

England will have four teams in the quarter-finals of the Champions League after an impressive performance from Liverpool against Bayern Munich.

Barcelona scored three late goals in a 5-1 win over Lyon to book their place in the last eight.

Maurizio Sarri reacts to the latest speculation linking Eden Hazard with a move from Chelsea to Real Madrid.

Norwich go top of the Championship after it had been announced that manager Daniel Farke had signed a new contract.

And a round-up from day two of the Cheltenham festival...

