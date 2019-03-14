Charlie v Jeff: Super 6 predictions with £250k up for grabs

Play Super 6 for the chance to win £250k!

Charlie Nicholas gives his Super 6 selections for this coming week of action, with £250,000 up for grabs for six correct scorelines.

Jeff Stelling has given away his £250k just once in the last 36 game weeks, though he has paid out more than £2m since the Super 6 rounds started this season.

Nicholas is on hand to give his predictions ahead of another Super 6 round. Can you land the jackpot prize? Just predict the six correct scorelines from the three Premier League and Sky Bet Championship fixtures to win.

Like Charlie, you can go head to head with Jeff in the 'challenge Jeff' feature with Super 6, in which 10 people will win £500 in cash if they can record a higher score than Jeff. If you can outnumber the Soccer Saturday host, then you will be entered into the random prize draw.

Bournemouth vs Newcastle

What Charlie had to say? I enjoy watching Bournemouth. Has Rafael Benitez finally released the cautiousness with Salomon Rondon, Ayoze Perez and Miguel Almiron up front? If they are going to spend that money on a creative player, they have to fit in a system that will be more adventurous.

He will have a more defensive aspect in mind with the trip on Saturday and they still have a bit of work to do to be safe. Callum Wilson is back in the Bournemouth team and scored on his return against Huddersfield, as well as being selected in the England team - with Josh King alongside him, the front pairing can be a handful for anyone.

Callum Wilson and Josh King will be a threat for the Newcastle backline

Charlie's prediction: 2-1

How does it compare with the three most popular predictions?

Bournemouth 2-1 Newcastle (8/1 with Sky Bet) - 31.6 per cent of Super 6 players.

Bournemouth 1-1 Newcastle (5/1 with Sky Bet) - 18.3 per cent of Super 6 players.

Bournemouth 1-2 Newcastle (12/1 with Sky Bet) - 13.5 per cent of Super 6 players.

What does the head-to-head record imply?

Newcastle 2-1 Bournemouth

Bournemouth 2-2 Newcastle

Newcastle 0-1 Bournemouth

Jeff's prediction: 2-1

Burnley vs Leicester

What Charlie had to say? This normally goes down to a real battle. Brendan Rodgers wants the ball down to play and will be asking that right now of Leicester. They like to pass it, particularly Harry McGuire and Ben Chilwell, but there is something about this midfield and attack that says he will make them better.

Burnley, at the moment, it is just anything for a result, but even if they win they are not out of danger. They will have to chase the game and with two up front they could be handful.

Charlie's prediction: 1-1

Charlie believes the spoils will be shared at Turf Moor

How does it compare with the three most popular predictions?

Burnley 1-2 Leicester (17/2 with Sky Bet) - 29.7 per cent of Super 6 players.

Burnley 1-1 Leicester (5/1 with Sky Bet) - 23.8 per cent of Super 6 players.

Burnley 2-1 Leicester (10/1 with Sky Bet) - 11 per cent of Super 6 players.

What does the head-to-head record imply?

Leicester 0-0 Burnley

Burnley 2-1 Leicester

Leicester 1-0 Burnley

Jeff's predictions: 1-2

West Ham vs Huddersfield

What Charlie had to say? Huddersfield are battling away for the new manager but they are down. West Ham are strange, I like what Pellegrini has done, they have a focal point in Marko Arnautovic but he is too good to stay on bench, although he is better than Javier Hernandez.

There is no consistency in Felipe Anderson but there are a lot of good things to come from him. I am thinking Arnautovic will score a brace.

Arnautovic could be in the goals against Huddersfield

Charlie's prediction: 3-0

How does it compare with the three most popular predictions?

West Ham 2-0 Huddersfield (6/1 with Sky Bet) - 48.6 per cent of Super 6 players.

West Ham 3-0 Huddersfield (10/1 with Sky Bet) - 19.9 per cent of Super 6 players.

West Ham 2-1 Huddersfield (15/2 with Sky Bet) - 9.1 per cent of Super 6 players.

What does the head-to-head record imply?

Huddersfield 1-1 West Ham

Huddersfield 1-4 West Ham

West Ham 2-0 Huddersfield

Jeff's prediction: 3-0

Aston Villa vs Middlesbrough

What Charlie had to say? Middlesbrough are in free-fall and the fans are calling for the manager's head. Aston Villa are starting to turn the screw and have a magical opportunity now to get into the play-offs.

Villa are scoring a lot of goals and Daniel Ayala is suspended so I cannot see past a Villa win.

An in-form Jack Grealish could cause Middlesbrough a heap of problems at Villa Park

Charlie's prediction: 3-1

How does it compare with the three most popular predictions?

Aston Villa 2-1 Middlesbrough (8/1 with Sky Bet) - 29.4 per cent of Super 6 players.

Aston Villa 1-1 Middlesbrough (5/1 with Sky Bet) - 20.2 per cent of Super 6 players.

Aston Villa 2-0 Middlesbrough (9/1 with Sky Bet) - 14.6 per cent of Super 6 players.

What does the head-to-head record imply?

Middlesbrough 0-3 Aston Villa

Aston Villa 0-0 Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough 0-1 Aston Villa

Jeff's predictions: 2-1

Brentford vs West Brom

What Charlie had to say? This is another cracking game - there are some belters in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend. Brentford are a free-flowing side and should have won at Sheffield United in my opinion but didn't. West Brom are seeking a new manager but have goals in the side with Jay Rodriguez and Dwight Gayle.

Despite recent results, Brentford are not performing badly

Charlie's prediction: 2-2

How does it compare with the three most popular predictions?

Brentford 1-2 West Brom (11/1 with Sky Bet) - 23.1 per cent of Super 6 players.

Brentford 1-1 West Brom (6/1 with Sky Bet) - 17.1 per cent of Super 6 players.

Brentford 2-1 West Brom (8/1 with Sky Bet) - 13.6 per cent of Super 6 players.

What does the head-to-head record imply?

West Brom 1-1 Brentford

West Brom 4-0 Brentford

Brentford 3-0 West Brom

Jeff Stelling's predictions: 2-1

Stoke vs Reading

What Charlie had to say? This could be the choker for Jeff's money. How do you put a goal into stoke? Reading are fighting for survival but I don't see a lot of goals in this, so Stoke may just nick this.

Nathan Jones is in need of an upturn in results

Charlie's prediction: 1-0

How does it compare with the three most popular predictions?

Stoke 2-0 Reading (13/2 with Sky Bet) - 31.9 per cent of Super 6 players.

Stoke 2-1 Reading (8/1 with Sky Bet) - 18.9 per cent of Super 6 players.

Stoke 1-0 Reading (9/2 with Sky Bet) - 17.6 per cent of Super 6 players.

What does the head-to-head record imply?

Reading 2-2 Stoke

Stoke 2-1 Reading

Reading 1-1 Stoke

Jeff's predictions: 1-0