WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:41 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News. Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News.

Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

The Bangladesh cricket team narrowly avoided the Christchurch mosque shootings before the third Test against New Zealand, which has been cancelled.

Defending Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton makes a perfect start to the new season at the Australian Grand Prix.

English golfer Tommy Fleetwood makes a great start at the Players Championship with Rory McIlroy in contention too after the first round at Sawgrass.

Six English clubs will learn their European fate today. Four teams - Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham - are involved in the Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw.

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Chelsea are part of the last-eight draw in the Europa League.



And find out how Paul Scholes quit as manager of Oldham after just 31 days.

Hit play on the video at the top of the screen now for our quickfire round-up...