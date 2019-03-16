AC Milan v Inter Milan: Sky Sports Six-a-Side Elite Report

Play Six-a-Side for the chance to win four EFL tickets!

This Sunday's Sky Sports Six-a-Side match-up sees two Italian giants face off as AC Milan and Inter Milan clash at the San Siro.

AC Milan come into the clash off the back of a 10-match unbeaten run (W7, D3) and have won their last five matches, putting them in third position in Serie A. Inter Milan are just one point behind their rivals in fourth but are in inconsistent form. They have only one win from their last five, though they have lost three of their last seven Serie A matches.

All four of these players have the capacity to post a hefty points haul from this blockbuster Serie A fixture. Take a look at the contenders and select your Sky Sports Six-a-Side team…

Alessio Romagnoli

The AC Milan defender has helped his side to keep four clean sheets from his last seven appearances, which would have earned him 25 Six-a-Side points on each occasion.

Alessio Romagnoli is searching for a fifth clean sheet in eight

For this reason, Alessio Romagnoli provides the unique option of Elite Player choice as no other player can record points from the clean sheet field. He will also clock up a modest amount of points from passing out from the back.

A mere 4.9 per cent of Six-a-Side players are anticipating a stand-out performance from Romagnoli at the back, who will be keen on keeping out their bitter rivals in the Milan derby.

Krzysztof Piatek

The lethal frontman has 19 Serie A goals to his name this campaign - 13 for Genoa and an impressive six from six starts since his move to AC Milan.

Kyzysztof Piatek nets his first goal for Milan

Krysztof Piatek is averaging a goal every 80.3 minutes since his January arrival, proving the ability that he has when others around him can create more chances.

Piatek is the obvious frontrunner of Elite Player choice as a hefty 64.3 per cent of Six-a-Side entrants will be hoping he has his shooting boots on when Sunday comes.

Marcelo Brozovic

Marcel Brozovic has seen five yellow cards in his last ten Serie A matches, which is a testament to his dogged work in defensive midfield for the Italian side.

The midfielder has made five tackles in his last three Sky Sports Six-a-Side matches, while he has created six chances in that period of time for Inter Milan.

Marcelo Brozovic will be set out to cut AC Milan attacks out

Brozovic boasts a Six-a-Side average score of 45.75 points per game, the majority of which derives from passing, proving he can bring in a reliable amount of points for Six-a-Side competitors.

Ivan Perisic

Ivan Perisic has been heavily linked with a move away from the San Siro, yet had had arguably had his least successful season out of his last three, only contributing to six goals through his four strikes and two assists.

Ivan Perisic will be the biggest threat from Inter Milan

Perisic created an impressive 11 chances in his six Champions League group stage games, so can pose a threat going forwards for Inter Milan.

Despite the danger that Perisic may cause defences, only 10.4 per cent of Sky Sports Six-a-Side players have backed the Croatian to impress this weekend.