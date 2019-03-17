James Maddison or Salomon Rondon: who scored the best free-kick?

There were a pair of fantastic free-kicks scored on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League.

Newcastle's Salomon Rondon swerved in a right-foot shot from the left of Bournemouth's penalty area from 25 yards out to put his team 1-0 up in a game that eventually finished 2-2 at the Vitality Stadium.

James Maddison, playing for Leicester at Burnley and scoring the first in a 2-1 win, dipped his effort over a five-man wall, from slightly closer in than the Venezuelan, to give opposing keeper Tom Heaton little chance.

But which was best? Watch them in the video above and vote in our poll.