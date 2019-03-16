WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:27 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Wolves reached the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1988 after beating Manchester United 2-1 at the Molineux.

West Ham beat Huddersfield 4-3 after scoring three times in the last 15 minutes.

Wes Morgan's 90th-minute header secured 10-man Leicester City a 2-1 win against Burnley.

And Newcastle's Matt Ritchie scored in the last few seconds in their 2-all draw against his former club Bournemouth.

Wales are the Six Nations champions after a 25-7 Grand Slam victory over Ireland.

England denied Scotland a dramatic victory at Twickenham in the highest scoring draw in Test history. Scotland came from 31-0 down to lead 38-31 before George Ford's last-minute converted try.

England Women secured the 2019 Six Nations Grand Slam with a 80-0 bonus-point win over Scotland.

