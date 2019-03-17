Sunday Supplement podcast: Man Utd loss, Paul Scholes departs

Listen to the latest Sunday Supplement podcast as Vaishali Bhardwaj, Jeremy Cross and Oliver Kay join Neil Ashton.

The panel discuss Manchester United's FA Cup exit at the hands of Wolves plus a look at what can be done to prevent supporters from running onto the pitch following the recent spate of incidents across England and Scotland.

Zinedine Zidane is back in the dug-out while Paul Scholes lasted just a month, with the panel reflecting on the events at Real Madrid and Oldham respectively.

There was also reaction to the Champions League draw and a look at how the World Cup in Qatar is shaping up with plans for a 48-team tournament gathering shape.

