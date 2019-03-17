WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:25 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Rory McIlroy has completed a thrilling victory at golf's Players Championship - holding off a challenge from Jim Furyk to win by one shot at Sawgrass in the sport's unofficial fifth major.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are back on top of the Premier League after winning at Fulham - but Chelsea suffered a setback in their bid to reach the Champions League in their match at Everton.

Brighton completed the semi-final line-up in the FA Cup after beating Millwall on penalties, with the draw pitting them against Manchester City in the last four at Wembley.

Celtic are now 10 points clear of Rangers in the race to the Scottish Premiership title following a 1-0 win at Dundee.

And Mercedes have revealed Lewis Hamilton's car suffered damage as he start his F1 world title defence with second place at the Australian Grand Prix.

