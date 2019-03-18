Race for the Sky Sports Fantasy Football Title: £50k up for grabs

Raheem Sterling has been an influential factor for the Sky Sports Fantasy Football leaders

The race for the Fantasy Football title is hotting up and the current top two give their thoughts with a £50,000 jackpot up for grabs.

It is not just the Premier League that is shaping up to be a two-horse race. While there are just two points between Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the table, it is almost exactly the same situation in Sky Sports Fantasy Football, with eight points separating first and second.

State of play

Chris Easby tops the table after Sadio Mane catapulted him to the summit. He has now overtaken Pietro Santarsiero, who had led since the start of February, and it is shaping up to be a real battle for the top prize.

Chris was 75 points behind Pietro in fourth at the overhaul and has been having a great run of form to overturn the deficit. With Chris on 2636 Fantasy Football points and Pietro on 2628, it could not be tighter - there will be many twists and turns in the weeks ahead.

Chris' thoughts

Sadio Mane's recent form has propelled Fantasy Football managers higher

"This has definitely been my best season in Sky Sports Fantasy Football. Two seasons ago I was hovering in the top 20 until Harry Kane thought it would be clever to score two hat-tricks in a week. The fact I did not have him in my side, never mind as captain, saw my team plummet to the depths of 250th," he said.

"That year I had run out of transfers and over the last two seasons, I have learnt to be more frugal and not be rash wasting them in order to chase points when having a poor game week. I broke into the top 100 in October and managed to edge my way into the top 10 just before Christmas."

Overhaul

Chris continues: "I felt the overhaul was an ideal opportunity to tweak my side. Being around 80 points behind Pietro at the time, I knew it was essential I got it right. After losing hours of sleep and probably making 50 plus drafts, I decided to make seven free transfers. The first couple of game weeks did not go too well.

"Liverpool clean sheets were a massive bonus but captaining Mohamed Salah was not working out and I was not making up any places. I was not happy with some of the players I had brought in and I was starting to get a little disheartened by it all.

"The Saturday of game week 30 was the turning point for me. After a nightmare day where I had a negative captain pick, I ended up making four very rash transfers against my usual tactic. Looking back now, that has got me into the position I am in. One of these was Raheem Sterling, who I captained last week over Sergio Aguero."

Mohamed Salah was not earning Chris the Fantasy Football points he needed

On reaching the summit

"I do not think it has quite sunk in that I am currently in first place - it was a massive surprise to see myself at the summit on Sunday night," Chris said. "It is going to be really hard staying there with nine game weeks to go. I have got to know Pietro through Twitter and we have said it would be nice if either one of us can win it.

"Good luck to the Pietro and the other competitors, there is a long way to go and it only takes one decent captain pick to propel you into contention as it has with me. It is still wide open and anyone within 100 - 150 points of myself could still make a late charge to win it."

Pietro's thoughts...

"I have hit nothing since the Overhaul and Sterling and Mane have been my enemies in recent weeks, but I am hopeful that this will change soon," Pietro said.

"It has been a really surreal season having found myself in this once a lifetime position and I am determined to finish the season strongly - and hopefully become Sky Sports Fantasy Football Champion!

"If not, I will be delighted for a top three finish. I wish Chris and the rest of the following pack all the best for the remainder of the season."

Sergio Aguero has also been a popular Fantasy Football choice

Last say

Obviously both managers are keeping their teams and transfers remaining close to their chest as the title run hots up, but we here at Sky Sports Fantasy Football wish the best for them both.

Much like the eight-point gap at the top of the table, positions in valuable mini-leagues can alter very easily, and with stand-out performances or captain picks, this can be easily attainable. With just eight Premier League matches to be played, stay on top of your Fantasy Football team.